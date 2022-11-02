Taiwan's 'Chicken Cutlet Girl' weds Japanese beau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Internet celebrity and model, Ili Cheng (鄭家純), nicknamed "Chicken Cutlet Girl," on Wednesday (Nov. 2) announced that she registered her marriage with her Japanese husband.

Cheng announced from Japan that she and a Japanese pediatrician three years her senior, who is only identified by his first name Akira, have become husband and wife. The two first started dating in 2018.

However, the pair broke up for a period as they had difficulty maintaining a long-distance relationship during the pandemic. In 2022, the two reunited.

Cheng revealed to her fans that Akira proposed to her when they were in Singapore in September. On Wednesday, Chen posted a photo of the couple registering their marriage in Japan as well as wedding photos.



Cheng (right) registering the marriage with her husband. (Starworld8888 photo)

In 2018, Cheng flew to Japan to study at a language school and began using a dating app to meet local men as a way to generate material for her livestream, reported ETtoday. When she met the pediatrician, she had a favorable impression of him.

Although he was reluctant to become involved in a long-distance relationship, she convinced him to give it a go. She continued her Japanese language studies to improve communication between the two.



(Starworld8888 photo)

On Wednesday, she announced that she was "naturalized in Japan," causing concern among her fans that she was renouncing Taiwanese citizenship. She responded by saying that she was only registering her marriage. She still has a Taiwan passport, and she plans to vote in Taiwan's upcoming elections.

Cheng first rose to fame when she was featured in a promotional video for a chicken cutlet shop that went viral. In addition to modeling, streaming, and acting, Cheng has also been involved in politics supporting the anti-nuclear movement, the Hong Kong democracy protests, and she participated in the Sunflower Student Movement.



(Starworld8888 photo)



(Starworld8888 photo)