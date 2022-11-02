Taiwan defense minister calls B-52 stationing in Australia 'significant'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) described reported plans for the stationing of United States Air Force B-52 bombers in Australia as “significant,” reports said Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Media said the six nuclear-capable bombers will be based at Tindal, a base near the city of Darwin in northern Australia. The location caused commentators to interpret the move as directed against China, which has stepped up its aggressive stance against Taiwan since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August.

Chiu said the military deployments by other countries have their own significance, the Liberty Times reported. Taiwan will monitor and take note of those moves, but it will first continue to focus on building its own defenses, the minister said.

He told reporters that Taiwan had not asked Australia or the U.S. whether the B-52s were meant to protect Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. The ministry will observe other countries’ military measures, but will not involve Taiwan, according to Chiu.