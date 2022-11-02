Alexa
Taiwan to construct hangars designed to withstand Chinese ballistic missile strikes

36 new hangars planned for Taichung's Chi Chuan Kang Air Base

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/02 17:19
Brave Eagle trainer jet takes off at Taichung's Ching Chuan Kang Air Base.

Brave Eagle trainer jet takes off at Taichung's Ching Chuan Kang Air Base. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The hardened hangars planned for construction at Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Base can withstand China’s Dong Feng ballistic missiles, Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chi-wei (黃志瑋) said at a defense ministry budgetary review meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

Huang said engineering experts and scholars from the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology have assessed that the 36 new hangars will be able to resist Dong Feng missile strikes, CNA reported. The construction project, which costs NT$43,925,500 (US$137 million), is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, he added.

As for whether to maintain or change the number of hangars, Huang said that the project is still in the process of being approved by the defense ministry, and the items and quantities have been revised and will be reported to the Legislative Yuan after approval.
