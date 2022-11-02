Taiwan High Speed Rail offers special deals at upcoming travel fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) will offer multiple deals at the upcoming 2022 Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF).

The THSR on Wednesday (Nov. 2) announced it will offer three special “THSR Holiday” packages at its booth at the 2022 ITF, which is to be held at TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 from Friday to Monday (Nov. 4 – 7), CNA reported.

The three packages include the “take THSR and get free hotel stay” package (搭高鐵, 送住宿), the “THSR+hotel stay or THSR+car rental and get two additional hours” package (住宿, 租車加時不加價), and the “senior traveler” package (不老玩家).

THSR said that the “take THSR and get free hotel stay” package features the participation of 28 choice hotels in Taipei, Taichung, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

The “senior traveler” package is designed for seniors who purchase round-trip tickets plus hotel stay and tours. Those who are 55 years old or older will get a NT$2,000 (US$62.20) hotel voucher, while those 65 or older will get an additional NT$200, the company said.

In addition to the three deals, THSR will give two 50% discount coupons for purchasing reserved seat tickets to those who spend over NT$5,000 on a single purchase. Those who spend over NT$10,000 on a single purchase will get four such coupons plus a THSR toiletry bag, per CNA.