TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Completes IFRS Financial Statements

Audits of Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS Finalized

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 2 November 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG ("Company"), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce the completion of the audits of the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021.The financial statements are available on the Company's website at https://terraoil.swiss/financialreports Chief Financial Officer, Bill Cummins commented:"The completion of the audits was an important step forward for the Company. We believe that the consolidated financial statements are important for the Company and its shareholders. From a business development perspective, they provide relevant information for potential investors, partners and financial institutions."71 544 01 20.Hashtag: #Terraoil

About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international energy company with a focus to identify and advance business opportunities in the upstream oil and gas and renewable energy sectors in the Mediterranean region.



