Death of mayoral candidate forces halt to campaign in south Taiwan city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of six candidates for mayor of Chiayi City passed away Wednesday (Nov. 2), forcing a restart of the registration procedure for the Nov. 26 local elections in the southern town.

Since the Election and Recall Act stipulates that when a candidate dies during the period between registration and election day, the whole registration process has to start anew, there was doubt whether the citizens of Chiayi City would be able to choose a new mayor on Nov. 26, the Liberty Times reported.

Independent candidate Huang Shao-tsung (黃紹聰) died at the age of 72 at a hospital in the city early Wednesday morning. He was one of six candidates vying for mayor, with most attention focusing on the battle between Kuomintang (KMT) incumbent Huang Ming-hui (黃敏惠) and Deputy Presidential Secretary General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), who was nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Central Election Commission (CEC) is reportedly calling an emergency meeting to discuss the new timetable for the mayoral election in Chiayi City, though elections in other cities and counties will proceed as scheduled Nov. 26.