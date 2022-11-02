Alexa
Taiwan urged to enact safety rules for mass crowd events after Seoul incident

Legislator says national safety codes needed for non-organized events

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/02 16:09
Debris is seen near the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, early Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been asked to revisit its national safety management rules in the wake of the Halloween crowd surge in South Korea that took more than 150 lives.

Independent Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said at a press conference on Tuesday (Nov. 2) that Taiwan should heed the lesson of the tragedy and draw up a national guideline on mass crowd events without organizers.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) was prompted to implement a safety protocol for large events following the deadly dust fire at a New Taipei water park in 2015. However, seven years have passed but the ministry has yet to regulate mass gatherings not held by a specific organizer, per CNA.

Even for organized events, safety rules vary. Among the 22 municipalities, only two have safety codes and penalties. Four have rules but violations are not punishable, and 16 others do not have guidelines to follow.

As of Wednesday, the Itaewon incident has left 156 people dead and 151 injured. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday (Nov. 1) instructed relevant agencies to explore the use of drones and other high-tech facilities to boost the country’s crowd control capability, per AP.
