Taiwan Navy to equip light frigates with extended-range anti-ship missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Navy will equip its new guided missile frigates with improved supersonic anti-ship missiles in order to increase their combat range, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 2).

The military faced earlier criticism for changing an order for one 4,500-ton guided missile frigate to a plan for two 2,000-ton ships. The first frigate is scheduled to be completed in 2025, and the second one in 2026.

Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Chiang Cheng-kuo (蔣正國) told legislators Wednesday the lighter ships are a less expensive way of monitoring Chinese naval activity in the waters around Taiwan, CNA reported.

China has been noted for using ostensibly civilian vessels to pursue its military and strategic aims, surrounding disputed areas in the South China Sea with fishing trawlers and dredging ships. If the lighter frigates are equipped with extended-range supersonic anti-ship missiles, they could play an important role in combat against targets further away, he said.

Countering the presence of Chinese ships by sending major Navy vessels would be too expensive, according to the Navy official. While the Chinese ships had between 70 and 180 crew members each, Taiwan’s Navy vessels have between 200 to 300 naval staff each, revealing a considerable difference in cost, Chiang said.

The necessary equipment for the new frigates is readily available from suppliers in Taiwan or from the international market, with the exception of a 3D radar system requiring an export permit that can be obtained during the first half of 2023. The two light frigates have been budgeted by the military for a total of NT$24.54 billion ($791.57 million), with NT$4.76 billion listed in the 2023 budget.