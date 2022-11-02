Alexa
Czech representative seeks to establish joint semiconductor R&D center with Taiwan

David Steinke wants closer semiconductor cooperation with Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/02 15:23
Czech Representative David Steinke. 

Czech Representative David Steinke.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech representative to Taiwan David Steinke revealed his plan to set up a Taiwan-Czech Semiconductor R&D center in the Czech Republic in the future on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Steinke said he wants to foster deeper semiconductor cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic. He admitted there are many competitors that are also pursuing the same thing at the moment, but said the Czech Republic’s advantage is its talent pool, which allows for “cooperative research and development.”

He thanked Taiwan for providing scholarships to Czech students and said some will be studying semiconductor technology at top Taiwan universities next year, CNA reported.

Business and people-to-people exchanges are also beneficial to bilateral relations, Steinke said, adding that China should never use foreign dignitary visits to Taiwan as an excuse to conduct military exercises. The Czech Republic responds to these acts of aggression by sending more delegations to Taiwan and deepening relations with it, he said.

The representative pointed out that the Czech government has directly listed Taiwan as a priority partner in Asia in its governmental action plan, which is different from what other European countries have done. In addition, the Czech Republic has its own Indo-Pacific policy, which symbolizes how important the region is to Prague, he said.

Steinke said that the bilateral friendship began to blossom in the 1990s, culminating in a visit to Taiwan by former President Vaclav Havel in 2004. Czech Senate President Milos Vystricil came in 2020 and recently, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, announced plans to visit next spring, he said.
