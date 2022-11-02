Air Cushion Packaging Market 2022 Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2030

A recent report published by Astute Analytica gives an overview of the current situation of the Global Air Cushion Packaging Market. The market study’s anticipated years are 2022 to 2030.
The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market size was US$ billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030.
The research study offers important market data, including growth-influencing factors, roadblocks, and opportunities and strategies for getting over them.
The study also contains industry information, such as market value, share, CAGR, size, etc., to make market examination simple for new entrants. The study also provides analyses of the economy, politics, technology, society, law, and the environment.
The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors. Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time.
In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition.
The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.
However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.
Key Player Insights
Several key industry participants of the air cushion packaging market include Sealed Air Corp, Abriso N.V., Shandong Xinniu, Pregis, 3G Packaging Corp., and Atlantic Packaging. Investing heavily in expanding their operations and product development through innovative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships, these players are developing new products and entering new neighborhoods. As technology advances and vendors adapt to them, the future of this industry looks promising. In addition to the introduction of eco-friendly products, a focus on recyclability will open doors for growth.
Air Cushion Packaging Market Segmentation
By Form
- Air Tubes
- Air Bubble
- Air Pillows
- Air Bags
By Function
- Void Fill
- Blocking & Bracing
- Wrapping
- Edge Protection
- Cushioning
- Others
By Color
- Green
- White
- Blue
By End-User
- Consumer Electronics
- E-commerce
- FMCG Manufacturing
- Home Furnishing
- Logistics (Transport, Shipping, and Warehousing)
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Rest of ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
