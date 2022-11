TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 2) announced 33,116 local COVID cases, 7,145 fewer cases than last Wednesday, a decrease of 17.7%.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 68 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,780,125. The 53 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 12,929.