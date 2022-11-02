Dating apps weigh in on online dating in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the pandemic, more people turned to dating apps to look for love and connect with others.

As a result, dating apps like Bumble and Goodnight reported a significant increase in traffic throughout the pandemic. Goodnight said its number of daily active users doubled during the height of the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, but has since slowed.

Among the many dating apps, Tinder, Bumble, and Goodnight shared insights into the online dating game with Taiwan News. Tinder said that 50% of its users are between 18-25 years old.

On the other hand, Bumble is a platform where women and non-binary users make the first move, which turns tradition on its head and attracts a growing number of Taiwanese users.

Goodnight is famous for connecting with matches in a blind date style via a 7-minute phone call, with the idea that chatting on the phone creates a more genuine connection. Goodnight also partners with YouTubers like 愛莉莎莎/Alisasa and 狠愛演 to showcase the different ways to use the app.

All three apps work to make themselves more inclusive for LGBTQ+ users. Lucille McCart at Bumble says, “We hope our approach to inclusivity, specifically those made with the LGBTQIA+ community in mind, will resonate positively with our Bumble community in Taiwan – especially since Taiwan has long been a leader for LGBTQIA+ rights in Asia.”

Bumble has also partnered with GLAAD, an American organization, to make its app more inclusive. In addition, Tinder has implemented LGBTQ+ interest tags and collaborated with Taiwan Hotline to help the public gain more understanding of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

As these apps strive to be more inclusive and appeal to the younger generation in Taiwan, it pays to examine what GenZ is searching for on dating apps. According to Emily Kao at Goodnight, “Taiwanese people use Goodnight for a bit of everything.”

On Goodnight, Taiwanese are primarily looking for companionship: 30% of people are looking for a partner, 30% are looking for friendship, 15% are figuring out what they want, 15% are just bored, and 10% are looking for hookups. There is also a phenomenon on Goodnight in Taiwan called "hang sleep" (gua shui, 掛睡), where two people listen to each other’s breathing while falling asleep.

One of the core values of Goodnight is that, “No matter what you’re seeking, someone is always here to listen to your happiness/sadness/frustration/loneliness/horniness.”

The desire to connect with other people is found on all dating apps. Tinder recently conducted a survey that revealed that 76% of Taiwanese GenZ daters go on dates to find “the one” or a long-term partner, and 63% want to find happiness.

When choosing a long-term partner, 80% of GenZ Tinder users believe that having the same values is the most important thing for dating, 70% use dating apps because they are curious about who they might meet, and 60% of users are looking to make friends.

In 2021, “dating intentions” was one of the most popular filters on Bumble, and the trend of dating with intention is continuing in 2022. According to a global survey of Bumble users, 34% said the pandemic “drastically changed” what they are looking for in a partner.

Now 61% of Bumble users prioritize emotional availability, and 23% care less about physical appearance. Moreover, increasing numbers of people are also choosing to be single.

Lucille McCart says, “people are consciously making a decision to be single, with many people (54%) saying they will be more mindful and intentional in how and when they date.”

Not only has the pandemic shifted the way people view dating, but it has also altered the ways people go about dating. The number of voice calls in the app increased during lockdowns, and virtual dates became more popular.

When asked if dating apps are compatible with Taiwanese dating culture, the three apps agreed that people want real connections with other people. As the Tinder communications team said, “The human desire for love and connection is enduring and universal and is no different in Taiwan.”