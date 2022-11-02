Alexa
US FCC official Brendan Carr visits Taiwan

Brendan Carr has recently called for a ban on Chinese video app TikTok in the US

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/02 13:47
FCC member Brendan Carr is visiting Taiwan. 

FCC member Brendan Carr is visiting Taiwan.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr arrived in Taiwan to meet with government officials, Axios reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

Carr, noted for his hard line on China, is the first-ever sitting member of the FCC to pay an official visit to Taiwan, the report said.

He was due to meet with his counterparts at the National Communications Commission and with Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials. Carr told Axios he would mostly likely discuss security-related issues during his visit, with his trip sending a message that Taiwan’s democracy was vital to U.S. interests.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) confirmed his Nov. 2-4 stay, adding telecom issues and cybersecurity were the main topics of his talks with Taiwan officials, CNA reported.

The leadership of the FCC currently counts four members and one vacant seat, with Carr as one of the two Republicans. He has recently called for a ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok in the U.S.
