Taiwan foreign ministry grateful for Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) thanked the visiting Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) delegation for defending peace, opposing unilateral changes in the Taiwan Strait, and supporting Taiwan at a banquet on Monday (Nov. 1).

The delegation includes German lawmaker Reinhard Butikofer, Dutch lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Belgian lawmaker Els Van Hoof, Kosovan lawmaker Avdullah Hoti, Czech lawmaker Eva Decroix, and U.K. lawmaker Judith Cummins.

Wu pointed out that since the establishment of IPAC in 2020, the collective actions of member parliamentarians have effectively increased global awareness of China's threat to the international order, according to a foreign ministry press release. The minister said many IPAC co-chairs have been placed on a sanctions list by Beijing, just like himself, and welcomed them to join the “sanctioned club.”

Wu said the success of IPAC is an indicator of growing concern in the free world against China's aggressive expansion. An increasing number of countries understand that China intentionally uses military provocation and intimidation to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, threaten the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific, and undermine the rules-based international order, he said.

Such tactics include unfair trade policies, military coercion, debt traps, and economic bullying, the minister said. Much of it is related to China’s improper manipulation of influence, he added.

Taiwan's democracy has grown and thrived under China's continuous military intimidation, demonstrating resilience and resistance to pressure, said Wu. Taiwan is willing to share its experience in defending democracy, freedom, and human rights with other countries, he said.

Facing the expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan, like IPAC, believes in the power of unity, Wu stated. Thus, like-minded countries should work together to coordinate policies through legislative procedures, to continue to deepen Taiwan-Europe cooperation, maintain Taiwan Strait peace and stability, and the freedom and openness of the Indo-Pacific region.

Decroix said the IPAC delegation had wanted to visit Taiwan earlier but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic and conflicting schedules. She said their trip not only demonstrates the solidarity of IPAC but also its firm support for Taiwan through concrete actions.

The group will meet with top Taiwanese government officials and European business representatives in Taiwan before departing on Nov. 4.