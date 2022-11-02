Taiwan universities look to admit Central, East European students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of administrators from five universities recently departed for Central and East European countries to hold admission information sessions in the hopes of attracting students.

According to CNA, schools that sent representatives include National Taiwan University (NTU), National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and National Sun Yat-sen University. The delegation is currently in Prague, Czechia, and will travel to other countries, including Poland, Slovakia, and Lithuania.

Aside from holding informational sessions on admissions, the schools, some of Taiwan’s top universities, also plan to provide scholarships for graduate students studying in semiconductor-related fields. NTU Vice President for Academic Affairs Ding Shih-Torng (丁詩同) was cited as saying though all five schools that joined the delegation have different strengths, they all presented their best programs that can cultivate internationally competitive semiconductor talents.

The information session held in Czechia received a positive response. NTU Vice President for International Affairs Yuan Hsiao-wei (袁孝維) told CNA in an interview that Czech officials expressed high interest in sending students to Taiwan and offered to help with the selection process.

As for the worry that having students study in Taiwan may result in human capital flight, Yuan said while students may choose to find employment in Taiwan after finishing their studies, they may also have opportunities to work for Taiwanese companies that invest in their home countries in Europe.

Ding said that this is the first time Taiwanese universities have sought to expand their reach into Central and East Europe, as international students in Taiwan have mainly come from Southeast Asia and Africa in the past. The trip, he added, serves more as a test to gauge both sides’ needs so future partnerships can be better planned.

After the National Development Council led a delegation on a tour of Central and East European countries, it proposed a scholarship program funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The goal of the program was to attract students from Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Lithuania, who would receive airfare and stipends.