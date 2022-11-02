Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft were spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait median line on Tuesday.

Last month, Beijing sent 420 military aircraft and 103 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”