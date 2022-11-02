Fav Florist Singapore Commits to a Charity Initiative with Lions Home For The Elders

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 November 2022 - Fav Florist, one of Singapore's most accessible florists with locations islandwide, has committed to a monthly charitable initiative with Lions Home For The Elders (LHE). Through monthly gifting of floral arrangements, Fav Florist extends its mission of helping its clientele create precious memories for loved ones.







Bringing Smiles to an Aged Community



Zeb, the proprietor of Fav Florist, had always felt that community outreach is vital to being a business owner. However, dissatisfied with offering donations to charities he believed in, he thought he could make a more impactful contribution. With his understanding of flowers, Zeb recognised that flowers have always held a special place in the populace's hearts, often invoking a sense of joy and warm emotions in its recipients.



Hence, in May 2021 (Mother's Day), Zeb worked with LHE to bring smiles to the elderly in their sunset years by enlivening the residence with hand-crafted floral arrangements. Zeb's choice to work with LHE was motivated by the facility's scale. Compared to some of the more renowned facilities for the aged, LHE is comparatively smaller and obscure, leading to LHE being often overlooked by major charities.



"We live in a country with an aging population, and many charity programs focus only on practical solutions for the elderly. I wanted to do something different; I wished to make their environment more cheerful for them," Zeb explains.



A One-Time Initiative Blossoming into a Monthly Affair



This one-time charitable work has now morphed into a monthly affair, with the local florist donating thirty hand-crafted table flower arrangements to brighten up the LHE facility. "When we first received word from Fav Florist about their Mother's Day plan back in 2021, we thought this would be a nice change of pace for our residents," shared Corporate Affairs Manager Lena Iriawati. "However, little had we expected that it would have since flourished into a monthly affair — and for that we are grateful. It is a kind of joy that we as healthcare providers desire to impart to our residents."



"It was heartwarming to see the grins that the residents of LHE had when we first brought the flowers down — which only encouraged us to continue doing it again, month after month," Zeb shared in response to Iriawati. "We are heartened by the success we have had with LHE so far, and we hope to expand our efforts in future."





About Fav Florist

As a purveyor of hand-crafted floral arrangements, Fav Florist aims to be the choice florist for creating special moments with its customers. With express and same-day delivery options available, Fav Florist is one of the most accessible florist in Singapore that sources all of its flowers ethically.



