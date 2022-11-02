Dutch ‘strandbeests’ roam southern Taiwan beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six kinetic creatures by Dutch artist Theo Jansen will walk on the beaches in Pingtung in a months-long exhibition as part of the Wind Blow to the Future festival.

Called “strandbeests,” or “beach beasts,” the giant structures are skeletons that mimic the movement of animals, made of materials like PVC and nylon fabric. While they are propelled by wind, the exhibition could prove challenging as the creatures will have to brave the heavy winds in southern Taiwan, according to the organizers.

This will be the first outdoor performance of Jansen’s artworks in Taiwan, having been put on display a decade ago. The show features six kinetic sculptures, all making their debut, and the largest one, at a cost of NT$4 million (US$124,307) can stretch 12 meters wide with its “wings” spread.

The strandbeests will roam the beach of Checheng Township in Pingtung, near a seaside gallery. Performances are scheduled every 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday between Nov. 4 and Feb. 5, with each session lasting 10 minutes.

Visitors are advised to check beforehand whether the kinetic animals will be out for a walk as the shows will be canceled if gusts of wind exceed 5 on the Beaufort wind force scale, defined as winds traveling at a speed of 29–38 kph. Operator Tim Denshire-Key has said gusts of a scale of 7 (50-61 kph) can be expected and that will be challenging for the structures, per UDN.

Visit the Facebook pages of "Wind Blow to the Future festival" or“iPingtung” for more information.