Saint Vincent and the Grenadines benefits from Taiwan's medical expertise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince shared the health challenges his nation is currently facing and how Taiwan is helping bolster its medical capabilities at a press conference on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

The health minister has been in Taiwan to attend the 2022 Global Health and Welfare Forum, which was held from Oct. 30-31. International academics, policymakers, and scientists discussed health concerns and emphasized the need for countries to jointly prepare for the next pandemic when it comes, the minister said. There must be greater equity for accessibility of vaccines and more use of technology to respond to a future pandemic, he added.

The minister said SVG has a major problem with non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, strokes and those like diabetes, cancer, and asthma—all of which “have been the biggest killers” for Caribbeans.

However, “Taiwan has been a tower of strength in this regard,” he said. As a result, SVG has launched a diabetes prevention project, which invites Taiwanese technical experts to engage with Vincentian health professionals to see how the nation can prevent the disease.

As the Caribbean nation enters the post-pandemic era, Prince said the health ministry is prepared for “a spike or two” following the removal of COVID protocols ahead of the 2022-2023 cruise season. He pointed out that isolation centers have been set up across the country, saying that if a spike does happen, “we will be ready.”

He said that there have not been any COVID-related deaths in the past few months despite a low vaccination rate.

Prince said the ministry is currently working to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system and health center infrastructure. “We have to look at issues of governance, issues of health resources, medical products, human resources, delivery of resources, and expansion of services,” he said.

This reform initiative, which is estimated to take around five years, is necessary for SVG to maintain resilience with respect to climate change, natural disasters, and the emergence and re-emergence of chronic diseases, the minister said, adding that Taiwan will be helping the nation the whole way through.

“We cannot continue as business as usual. We have to respond, and we have to do so quickly, in a modernized way,” he stated.

Prince said that SVG is also planning to build a new state-of-the-art hospital on the outskirts of the capital, Kingstown. So far, the ministry has already secured approximately US$98 billion (NT$3.15 trillion), he said.

Once the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital is completed in 2025, Taiwan will provide medical training and engage in bilateral exchanges with Vincentian counterparts, the minister said.

One other project Prince brought up is a national health insurance system. Though it is a promising endeavor, the minister said the question is whether it will be sustainable given SVG’s small population.

Only by making it a regional system would it be more feasible, he said. He mentioned that just last week, the SVG parliament discussed the matter and concluded that pursuing it with other eastern Caribbean nations would be ideal.

When asked if Taiwan could help in this regard, the minister said, “Certainly, if we were able to do that, Taiwan would be part of it.” The challenge is the coordination of a regional health insurance system, but once that issue is resolved, it would run smoothly, Prince said.

As SVG dealt with the Soufrière volcano eruption and the COVID pandemic over the last three years, Taiwan helped us a lot, the minister said. “The kind of work that Taiwan is doing in the world with respect to health is amazing,” which is why SVG has always vouched for the country’s participation in the World Health Assembly and the U.N. General Assembly, he said.