Modern Design Meets Traditional Leathercraft – Rever Reveals New Minimalistic Phone Bag

2 November 2022 - Rever Goods has recently unveiled an updated version of their Rubin phone bag in October 2022; an addition to the brand's thoughtful curation of luxury leather bags. A marriage of traditional craftsmanship, premium leathers, and modern design - the Rubin is a luxe, on-the-go lifestyle bag first released in 2020 as a trusty companion for simple living during our lockdown days, combining fuss-free utility with elevated design and small touches of fine craftsmanship detailing for consumers who want to strike the right balance of form and function for their everyday bag. The new rendition of the Rubin phone bag has three times its original capacity while remaining lightweight, weighing 135 grams.



Featuring an Italian Nappa leather exterior with a buttery-smooth finish, contrasted with distinctive white stitch and hand painted black edge detailing that pay homage to its crafting roots, the latest Rubin comes with in a new functional silhouette, making it the ideal everyday companion to carry your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials in an elegant carryall. It comes in a variety of timeless neutrals for a classic look, as well as bold shades for those who seek something more unique or adventurous.



Founded in their university days by co-founders Sylvester and Vivian in 2018, the brand was conceptualised during a group project they worked on in 2015. Since then, the passion and integrity of the company have not wavered, proven by its growing renown as a new-age designer brand. Rever has remained true to its course, maintaining its philosophy as a design-driven company and its commitment to bringing high quality leather goods to the modern consumer.



Rever is a Singapore-based quality leather goods brand that curates quality leather products with a gentle charm. Led by strong product focus, the brand strives to bring accessible luxury to the market by sourcing luxury-grade leather from heritage tanneries. They spent over a year refining their ecosystem of luxury-grade suppliers and workshops to attain quality goods at affordable prices. Rever Goods also focuses on handcrafted refinement while also seeking to redefine the concept of contemporary accessories by reintroducing traditional leatherwork into everyday products.



Besides catering to the everyday consumer, Rever also produces high-end personalised corporate gifts exclusively commissioned for businesses, with a diverse range of clientele and unique projects under the young brand's belt. At Rever, the leather goods company aims to craft quality products with consumers' functionality and design in mind, looking towards adaptability to redesign their collections according to their community's feedback.



For more information on Rever Goods, visit https://revergoods.com/



