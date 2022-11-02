Oasys Partners with YGG Japan to Deepen Global Access to Marketing Support for Blockchain Gaming in Japan

Game developers around the world will be able to access marketing support dedicated to Japan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 November 2022 - Oasys , an environmentally-friendly and gaming optimized blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces that it has formed a strategic partnership with YGG Japan, a blockchain games guild, to promote blockchain gaming ecosystem development and growth in Japan.The partnership will see Oasys and YGG Japan working together to promote the blockchain gaming ecosystem in Japan by providing global game developers access to networking opportunities and marketing resources in the local market, targeted at Japanese gamers.As part of the collaboration, game developers building on Oasys' blockchain will be able to access preferential support on marketing and promotional services provided by YGG Japan, as well as leverage both YGG Japan and Oasys' extensive ecosystems for further networking and growth opportunities.said: "As the third largest gaming market in the world, Japan's gaming credentials are well-established. With the government continuing to invest in building the local Web3 infrastructure, there is now tremendous potential for blockchain gaming to grow globally with Japan serving as a launchpad. Through collaborations with strong ecosystem partners such as YGG Japan, we firmly believe that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and will support game developers worldwide with resources to help their business expansion strategies in Japan. "added: "Japan has a substantial gaming market and is well-positioned for a blockchain gaming renaissance. As the first and most-established gaming guild in Japan, YGG Japan seeks to contribute to the Japanese blockchain gaming market by addressing the common growth issues that many local game developers face. With these barriers to entry reduced, we can bring more users into the blockchain gaming space and enhance the ecosystem for all. Our partnership with Oasys will help us to reach even more developers that are building compelling blockchain games of the future. "Oasys' partnership with YGG Japan follows the announcement of Oasys' Mainnet launch, the first phase of which commenced on 25 October. With several major gaming companies including Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco Research, Ubisoft and Netmarble having joined as initial validators, Oasys will continue to focus on building better experiences and pave the way for mainstream adoption of blockchain games.Hashtag: #Oasys

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.oasys.games

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames



About YGG Japan



YGG Japan (YGGJ) aims to lead Japanese gamers beyond "Play to Earn" to a world of "Play and Earn". YGGJ also supports Japanese game companies in launching their blockchain games to the world. Many worldwide IPs have been created in Japan so far, and many game companies are respected around the world. YGG Japan and the YGG Group support the global expansion of Japanese content.

