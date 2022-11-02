Frankfurt tops Sporting to advance in Champions League debut

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to defeat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage in its Champions League debut on Tuesday

Kolo Muani scored a 72nd-minute winner for the visitors. Arthur Gomes had put the hosts ahead in the 39th and Frankfurt equalized with a penalty kick converted by Daichi Kamada in the 62nd.

Sporting was leading Group D while it was winning at home, but it ended in third place and with a spot in the Europa League playoffs. A draw would have been enough for it to advance regardless of other results.

The Portuguese side was trying to make it to the round of 16 of the Champions League for the second straight season. It was eliminated by Manchester City in the last 16 last season.

Sporting started the game one point behind Tottenham, which scored late to win 2-1 at Marseille and finish first in what had been a wide-open Group D entering the last round. Marseille ended in last place.

Frankfurt was making its Champions League debut this season thanks to its Europa League title last season.

Sporting was trying to become the third Portuguese club to advance to the last 16 this season, after Benfica and Porto had already secured their spots in the next round.

Sporting lost forward Nuno Santos because of an injury in the first half. Santos was in a preliminary 55-man squad for Portugal ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Sporting's 17-year-old midfielder Dário Essugo made his Champions League debut in the second half.

