All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|20
|11
|Bridgeport
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|31
|23
|Providence
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|22
|19
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|18
|15
|Hershey
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|Springfield
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|26
|25
|Hartford
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|16
|20
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|25
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|18
|Rochester
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|32
|Belleville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|26
|34
|Utica
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Syracuse
|7
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5
|26
|30
|Laval
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|24
|28
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|30
|18
|Milwaukee
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|20
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|27
|Texas
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|28
|25
|Rockford
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|23
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Iowa
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|13
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|28
|14
|Tucson
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|17
|Coachella Valley
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|28
|23
|San Jose
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Abbotsford
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|22
|26
|Colorado
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|23
|24
|San Diego
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|23
|29
|Bakersfield
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|22
|Calgary
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|21
|26
|Henderson
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|21
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.