All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21 Buffalo 9 6 3 0 12 37 25 Florida 9 5 3 1 11 29 28 Montreal 9 5 4 0 10 27 27 Tampa Bay 9 5 4 0 10 28 28 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30 Ottawa 8 4 4 0 8 30 27

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 New Jersey 9 6 3 0 12 31 23 N.Y. Rangers 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 24 21 Washington 10 5 4 1 11 30 29 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 4 0 10 33 24 Pittsburgh 9 4 4 1 9 32 29 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 9 5 3 1 11 28 21 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 Chicago 9 4 3 2 10 31 31 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Minnesota 9 4 4 1 9 31 35 Nashville 9 3 5 1 7 22 29 St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30 Arizona 8 2 5 1 5 23 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 32 17 Edmonton 9 6 3 0 12 34 28 Los Angeles 11 6 5 0 12 41 42 Calgary 7 5 2 0 10 24 20 Seattle 10 4 4 2 10 33 34 Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35 San Jose 11 3 8 0 6 24 34 Anaheim 9 2 6 1 5 20 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 8, Detroit 3

Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.