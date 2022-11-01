Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/01 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21 6-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 2-1-0 4-1-1 3-1-0
New Jersey 9 6 3 0 12 31 23 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Buffalo 9 6 3 0 12 37 25 3-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 2-1-2 3-2-0 0-2-0
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 24 21 3-1-1 2-1-0 1-0-1
Florida 9 5 3 1 11 29 28 3-0-1 2-3-0 2-1-1
Washington 10 5 4 1 11 30 29 3-1-0 2-3-1 1-0-1
N.Y. Islanders 9 5 4 0 10 33 24 4-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Tampa Bay 9 5 4 0 10 28 28 1-1-0 4-3-0 1-0-0
Montreal 9 5 4 0 10 27 27 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 3-1-1 1-2-1 1-2-0
Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30 3-1-0 1-3-2 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 9 4 4 1 9 32 29 3-0-0 1-4-1 1-0-0
Ottawa 8 4 4 0 8 30 27 4-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0
Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 32 17 5-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Edmonton 9 6 3 0 12 34 28 3-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Los Angeles 11 6 5 0 12 41 42 2-3-0 4-2-0 0-2-0
Dallas 9 5 3 1 11 28 21 3-1-0 2-2-1 3-0-0
Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 2-1-0 3-2-1 3-1-0
Calgary 7 5 2 0 10 24 20 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Chicago 9 4 3 2 10 31 31 3-1-1 1-2-1 0-1-1
Seattle 10 4 4 2 10 33 34 2-3-1 2-1-1 1-2-1
Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 1-1-1 3-3-0 2-0-1
Minnesota 9 4 4 1 9 31 35 1-3-0 3-1-1 1-1-0
Nashville 9 3 5 1 7 22 29 2-3-1 1-2-0 1-2-0
St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0
Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35 1-2-0 1-3-2 1-1-0
San Jose 11 3 8 0 6 24 34 1-5-0 2-3-0 0-1-0
Arizona 8 2 5 1 5 23 35 0-1-1 2-4-0 0-0-1
Anaheim 9 2 6 1 5 20 39 2-1-0 0-5-1 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 8, Detroit 3

Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.