Vice president Lai visits Palau and thanks it for supporting Taiwan

Lai Chinge-te says Taiwan takes needs of Palau very seriously

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 21:10
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (right) and former Palau Ambassador to Taiwan (left). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Chinge-te (賴清德) thanked the Palau National Congress for its support of Taiwan’s international participation during a reception in Palau held by the congress on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Lai arrived in Palau Tuesday with a delegation for a three-day trip that aims to boost the Pacific ally's tourism and promote bilateral cooperation, CNA reported. He said during the reception that Taiwan and Palau have been allies for 23 years and the bond between the people of the two countries has grown stronger thanks to the hard work by Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., the Palau government, and congress.

Lai thanked members of the House of Delegates and the Senate of the Congress for their multiple resolutions to support Taiwan’s participation in international affairs, to join the Formosa Club, and to openly support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, such as the World Health Assembly (WHA), the international Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

The VP said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Taiwanese cherish the friendship between Taiwan and Palau and that Taiwan considers the needs of Palau very seriously. He added this was why Tsai ordered him to form a delegation for the visit after the Palau president visited Taiwan in early October.

The Palau president hoped Taiwan’s aquaculture industry would invest in his country. Lai said that was why the delegation had aquaculture experts, who would check out locations for investments.

Lai added that President Tsai gave the delegation three missions for the visit, including boosting ties with Palau, promoting the two countries’ tourism, and deepening cooperative projects between the two countries.

The delegation included representatives of civic organizations, representatives of Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Hotel Royal group Chairman Lin Ching-po (林清波), chairs of 22 national and regional travel associations, as well as representatives of several large travel agencies.
Lai Ching-te
Palau
Surangel S. Whipps
Jr.

