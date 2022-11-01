Over 2,500 rooms for cherry season at central Taiwan farm booked in 1 minute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of more than 2,500 rooms over three weeks of the cherry blossom season in February next year at Wuling Farm (武陵農場) have been booked within one minute of becoming available.

Wuling Farm, a popular attraction in the mountainous Heping District of Taichung City, has more than 20,000 flowering cherry trees. Each year, visitors flock to the farm to view spectacular cherry blooms during the sakura season, despite the long distance they might have to travel.

The coming sakura season at the farm will last 22 days from Feb. 7-28, during which time there will be traffic controls to keep crowds and vehicles coming to the farm in check, CNA reported.

The 116 hotel rooms on the farm (a total of 2,552 rooms over the 22-day period) were open for booking both online and via telephone on Tuesday (Nov. 1), farm deputy director Hu Fa-tao (胡發韜) said. He added that all the 2,552 rooms were booked within one minute.

Those who have made reservations must pay within three days to keep the rooms, Hu said. He suggested that those who failed to book rooms should call in after a few days to ask about whether there have been cancelations.

He added that camping spaces and villa rooms will become available for booking from 8 a.m. on Dec. 1.