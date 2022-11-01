Japan's Ghibli Park: When animation movies become reality

Ghibli Park is located some three hours by train from Tokyo in the heart of Nagakute's Memorial Park, which hosted the 2005 Word Exhibition. It is com... Ghibli Park is located some three hours by train from Tokyo in the heart of Nagakute's Memorial Park, which hosted the 2005 Word Exhibition. It is composed of areas inspired by the Japanese studio's famous films. Three spaces are open as of November 1, two more in 2023 and 2024. They are accessible to visitors through a walk in the park in keeping with the importance of nature in Ghibli's works.