Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to reach USD 294.8 billion by 2027. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD 184.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Active pharmaceutical ingredient is a substance or mixture of substances used in the manufacturing of a medicinal drug and becomes an active ingredient of the drug product, when used in the production of a drug. APIs are intended to furnish pharmacological activity or any other direct effect in the analysis, treatment, mitigation, diagnosis or prevention of a disease. The APIs are the building blocks of pharmaceutical industry.

The exponential growth of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand of APIs. Pharmaceutical supply chain was heavily disrupted during lockdowns in pandemic which resulted in shortage of APIs worldwide. The various governments, including Indian and other Asian countries, are now trying to ramp up the growth of APIs domestically to reduce the dependency on China. These efforts are also driving the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market. In 2020, Government of India announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of APIS, in which financial incentive will be given to eligible manufacturers of identified 41 eligible products which covers 53 APIs for 6 years. Another scheme from government allots INR 3000 Crores for providing financial assistance for construction of Common Infrastructure Facilities in 3 Bulk Drug Parks.

The high cost of setting up API production units and stringent safety regulations and governmental norms may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes such as cardiovascular, respiratory and others act as an opportunity for growth of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market. Due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturers as well as rise of lifestyle diseases, North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing pharmaceuticals industries in emerging economies of China and India. Government backed schemes and policies will also boost growth of API market in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AbbVie, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Aurobindo Pharma

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Synthesis:

Biotech API

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Synthetic API

By Type of Manufacturer:

Captive API

Merchant API

By Type:

Generic APIS

Innovative APIs

By Application:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedics

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

