Taiwan premier not opposed to ferry links between outlying islands and China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he was not opposed to the resumption of ferry services between Taiwan’s outlying islands and the Chinese province of Fujian, but China was taking a more conservative approach.

Politicians on the island of Kinmen have been calling for the reopening of the links, pointing at the Oct. 13 opening of Taiwan’s borders to tourism from overseas and the abolition of the mandatory three-day quarantine.

Responding to questions from lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, Su said that he did not object to the resumption of ferry services, while staff in Kinmen and Matsu were still present to handle the eventual traffic, cable station TVBS reported. The government said 705 people were available to monitor COVID.

However, it was China that had withdrawn the necessary personnel at the start of the pandemic in 2020, revealing it was taking a more conservative stance about the ferry links, Su said.

Legislators expressed the hope that ships could start sailing between the two sites in December, or at least before the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.