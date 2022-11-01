Alexa
US President Biden potential guest at Arizona ceremony for Taiwan’s TSMC fab

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans tool-in event in December, gives no comment about guests

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 16:54
TSMC plans a "first tool-in" ceremony at its Arizona plant next month. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States President Joe Biden might attend the first tool-in of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) plant now under construction in Arizona, media reports said Tuesday (Nov. 1).

However, the company did not comment on the report, only saying it would invite customers, suppliers, academics, and government officials to next month’s event, CNA reported.

Work on the plant for 5-nanometer semiconductors started 18 months ago, with construction proceeding according to plan, and production of 20,000 wafers a month scheduled to begin in 2024.

The first set of machinery will be moved into the fab in December, with TSMC planning to hold a ceremony to mark the event. Invitations have not yet been sent out, per CNA.

Media reports have also speculated that the company might switch to production of the more advanced 3nm chips, with senior executives only mentioning that adjustments could be made during a second phase to meet customer demand.
TSMC
Arizona
semiconductors
semiconductor industry
Joe Biden
5 nm fab
5 nanometer

