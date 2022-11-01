Taiwanese amused by PX Mart’s job ad in instant noodle zone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A job ad at PX Mart, one of Taiwan’s biggest supermarket chains, has elicited knowing smiles among netizens who called it an example of “precision marketing.”

A Facebook user surnamed Lin on Saturday (Oct. 29) shared a photo of recruitment information at the instant noodle section of a PX Mart store. The ad read that it is hiring full-time staff with a monthly salary starting at NT$26,800 (US$833).

“The store is wise enough to know that those looking to buy Wei Lih Men noodles might be cash-strapped,” Lin jabbed. Wei Lih Men is a classic Taiwanese instant noodle product with a soybean flavor.

Amused by the ad placement, some commented that PX Mart was clever and knew exactly where to find potential job seekers. Others were not so sure, saying people really short of money would go for the version of Wei Lih Men without a paper bowl (hence cheaper).

PX Mart is known for its marketing tactics that strike a chord with people, with many playful and ingenious social media campaigns.