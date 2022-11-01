Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase flights to Palau from Nov. 16

The airline is offering a before-tax NT$9,000 airfare for flight from Taipei to Palau

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 16:40
The Rock Islands of Palau. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release that the weekly flights from Taipei to Palau will be increased to two, beginning from Nov. 16.

China Airlines will operate the route with the A321neo aircraft, which is configured with 180 seats, including 12 in Premium Business Class and 168 in Economy Class, CNA reported.

The airline said that it is offering special flight deals for several selected routes from now until Nov. 28, including the before-tax NT$9,000 (US$279) airfare for the Taipei-Palau route.

The airline launched the Taipei-Palau flight route in 2009 and has been the only carrier with regular flights between the two countries, per CNA. The airline suspended flights to Palau at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but began to work with Taiwanese travel agencies to operate a travel bubble between the two countries from April 2021, when borders of many countries in the world remained closed due to the pandemic.
