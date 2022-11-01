Alexa
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves from magnitude 5.7 temblor felt in Yilan, Hualien

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 16:40
Map of magnitude 5.7 temblor. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 78.4 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 108.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Keelung City, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
