Taiwan travel sector hopes for post-COVID recovery at International Travel Fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tourism sector hopes this weekend’s edition of the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) will see business surge to 50% of the levels at fairs before the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Taiwan ended the mandatory three-day quarantine for travelers arriving from overseas on Oct. 13, fueling interest in international travel, while airlines increased the frequency of flights and introduced new destinations.

The Nov. 4-7 ITF will feature 1,200 stands, an increase of 50% from last year, CNA reported. About 70 cities and countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia will be represented, as will 40 travel agencies, and 130 hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, and airlines. Newcomers include Houston, Texas, StarLux Airlines, and online travel platform KKday.

The main focus of the event will be sustainable tourism, with exhibitors designing corresponding travel packages, and a special area at the fair presenting a sustainable planet theme, according to the Taiwan Visitors Association.

Tour operators will be focusing on next January’s Lunar New Year holidays, with special programs including skiing and admiring cherry blossoms in South Korea, Universal Studios in Tokyo, and watching the northern lights in Finland.