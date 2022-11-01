Navigator Launches ELEVATE Adviser Enablement Ecosystem for Insights and Resources

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, a leading homegrown financial services company, announces the launch of ELEVATE, an enablement ecosystem that handpicks best-in-class insights, resources and value-added services to support financial advisers in delivering meaningful advisory to their clients.



In its first phase, ELEVATE curates a wide range of insights, programmes and events for advisers to better serve investors across a holistic wealth journey. The platform is part of Singlife's commitment to support financial advisers throughout their professional careers and in turn, enhance customer communications. The ecosystem also taps into Singlife's network of resources, from thought leaders in its Investment Office to industry partners, to provide the better support for financial advisors.



Users of ELEVATE in the initial phase can look forward to the following features:





Unbiased Insights – A combination of daily bite-sized financial news, weekly market insights from Singlife's Investment Office and monthly product performance reports delivered by Navigator's research partners;

– A combination of daily bite-sized financial news, weekly market insights from Singlife's Investment Office and monthly product performance reports delivered by Navigator's research partners; Curated Learning — Specialised courses to further enhance advisers' repertoire of skills, completed at their own pace;

— Specialised courses to further enhance advisers' repertoire of skills, completed at their own pace; Bespoke Programmes – Wealth management and onboarding programmes tailored for advisers of different professional development stages;

– Wealth management and onboarding programmes tailored for advisers of different professional development stages; Exclusive Events – Quarterly, monthly and adhoc invite-only sessions with experts for advisers to keep abreast of the latest ideas and trends.

said: "Investor needs are constantly evolving. Unprecedented market conditions and ever-increasing competition would mean that financial advisors have to keep up in this dynamic environment.is an enabler for the advisers of tomorrow to unlock the opportunities in today's wealth management industry."is launched today (31 Oct) in conjunction with the annual Singapore Fintech Festival's Innovation Lab Crawl.Hashtag: #SinglifewithAviva

About Navigator Investment Services Ltd

Navigator Investment Services Ltd is a financial services company of the Singlife Group. Navigator enables financial advisers to deliver meaningful advice with insights and content, manage portfolios seamlessly and access a robust range of financial products to better serve their end customers across a holistic wealth journey. Navigator seeks to work hand-in-hand with financial advisers to play a meaningful role in people's lives and allow them to be better positioned for the wealth opportunities of tomorrow.





About Singlife with Aviva

Singlife with Aviva is a leading homegrown financial services company offering consumers a better way to financial freedom. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a wide range of products and services, Singlife provides consumers control over their financial wellbeing at every stage of their lives.



In addition to a comprehensive suite of insurance plans, employee benefits, partnerships with financial adviser channels and bancassurance, Singlife offers investment solutions through its dollarDEX and Navigator platforms. The mobile-first Singlife Account – with a Singlife Debit Card – allows customers to save, spend, earn and be insured all in one app.



First announced in September 2020 and valued at S$3.2 billion, the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife was the largest insurance deal in Singapore at the time and created one of the largest homegrown financial services companies in the republic. Singlife is an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance, affirming its commitment to finding a better way to sustainability.



