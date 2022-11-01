Taiwan adds 34,242 local COVID cases, 46 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 34,242 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Nov. 1), with 32 imported cases, and 46 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 12.5% compared to the same day last week, showing the pandemic is slowing down.

At Tuesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) debunked rumors surrounding the country's first locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics, including the government's procurement cost and vaccine efficacy. He emphasized the importance of supporting the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine as part of national security and condemned maliciously false corruption accusations to undermine efforts that produce domestic vaccines.

Local cases

Local cases included 16,057 males and 18,173 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Twelve cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 5,660 cases, 4,731 in Taichung City, 4,285 in Kaohsiung City, 3,365 in Tainan City, 3,036 in Taipei City, 3,017 in Taoyuan City, 1,970 in Changhua County, 1,179 in Pingtung County, 1,008 Yunlin County, 761 in Hsinchu County, 745 in Nantou County, 733 in Miaoli County, 724 in Chiayi County, 717 in Hsinchu City, 573 in Yilan County, 465 in Chiayi City, 399 in Hualien County, 361 in Keelung City, 282 in Taitung County, 119 in Kinmen County, 101 in Penghu County, and 11 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 32 imported cases included 16 males and 16 females, ranging in age from their 10s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 46 deaths among local cases announced on Tuesday included 22 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 31 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

A woman in her 30s, who was diagnosed with a neurological disorder and had not been vaccinated, was the youngest death recorded on Tuesday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,746,969 cases, of which 7,710,495 were local and 36,420 were imported. So far, 12,876 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.