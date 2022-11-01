Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign ministry admonished over ex-ambassador to Nicaragua

Ambassador quits before Nicaragua severs ties with Taiwan, then granted citizenship

  132
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 14:13
Former Taiwan Ambassador to Nicaragua Jaime Wu. 

Former Taiwan Ambassador to Nicaragua Jaime Wu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign ministry has been asked to take corrective action over lax rules on diplomatic officials posted overseas that saw Jaime Wu (吳進木), former ambassador to Nicaragua, quit before the two countries broke ties and refuse to return to Taiwan.

The Central American country cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Dec. 9 2021 in favor of China. Wu, who had applied multiple times for retirement since 2020, stepped down on Nov. 17, 2021, and was granted Nicaraguan citizenship on Dec. 10 that year.

In a breach of the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), Wu has failed to return to Taiwan, while he should have been banned from leaving the country until Nov. 16, 2024, said the Control Yuan, a supervisory body of the government.

Wu was also accused of having learned about the imminent break of ties but concealed relevant intelligence, a charge not backed up by evidence, the Control Yuan has found. He was, however, considered not to have lived up to the expectations of the country for his lack of loyalty by taking the citizenship offer.

The incident involved a potential leak of state secrets and saw Taiwan’s embassy and assets confiscated and transferred to the Chinese government as staff members were forced out in two weeks.

As such, the foreign ministry has been asked to redress the loopholes in current laws and push for better regulation of outgoing high-ranking diplomats. A review should also be conducted into the evaluation system for ambassadors, the Control Yuan concluded in a report following an investigation into the matter.
Taiwan
Nicaragua
diplomat
ambassador
Jaime Wu
Control Yuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese service members headed for Somaliland complete training
Taiwanese service members headed for Somaliland complete training
2022/10/31 17:41
Photo of the Day: Baby 'It' spotted at New Taipei Halloween event
Photo of the Day: Baby 'It' spotted at New Taipei Halloween event
2022/10/31 17:00
Taiwan set to become country with lowest fertility rate by 2035
Taiwan set to become country with lowest fertility rate by 2035
2022/10/31 15:49
European lawmakers visiting Taiwan on Nov. 1
European lawmakers visiting Taiwan on Nov. 1
2022/10/31 15:42
Defense minister refutes rumors of delayed Javelin missile shipments
Defense minister refutes rumors of delayed Javelin missile shipments
2022/10/31 14:27