Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landslide on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) has caused officials to block off the Xizhi interchange on National Freeway No. 1 in New Taipei City.

At 11:15 a.m. the New Taipei City Fire Department received notice that a landslide had occurred at the 10.1-kilometer mark of National Freeway No. 1, blocking off traffic in that lane, reported CNA. The slope that subsided onto the freeway was about 30 meters high and 100 meters long. The two southbound lanes in that section have been blocked off to traffic.

The fire department said two outer lanes are closed, leaving only the inner lanes open to traffic. Traffic heading south on National Freeway No. 1 from Keelung is now blocked off from the Xizhi interchange and the entrance to National Freeway 3.



(New Taipei City Government Fire Department photo)

Therefore, motorists are advised to take a detour around the affected area instead. In a text message sent by the National Highway Police Bureau, it said that due to the landslide and slippery conditions on the road, travel in the area is still dangerous and sections of road closed to traffic will be extended.

The bureau advised motorists of the possibility of skidding and to pay attention to safety.



(New Taipei City Government Fire Department photo)