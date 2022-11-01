Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1

Xizhi interchange, National Freeway 3 entrance blocked off to southbound drivers from Keelung

  153
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/01 13:10
(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landslide on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) has caused officials to block off the Xizhi interchange on National Freeway No. 1 in New Taipei City.

At 11:15 a.m. the New Taipei City Fire Department received notice that a landslide had occurred at the 10.1-kilometer mark of National Freeway No. 1, blocking off traffic in that lane, reported CNA. The slope that subsided onto the freeway was about 30 meters high and 100 meters long. The two southbound lanes in that section have been blocked off to traffic.

The fire department said two outer lanes are closed, leaving only the inner lanes open to traffic. Traffic heading south on National Freeway No. 1 from Keelung is now blocked off from the Xizhi interchange and the entrance to National Freeway 3.

Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1
(New Taipei City Government Fire Department photo)

Therefore, motorists are advised to take a detour around the affected area instead. In a text message sent by the National Highway Police Bureau, it said that due to the landslide and slippery conditions on the road, travel in the area is still dangerous and sections of road closed to traffic will be extended.

The bureau advised motorists of the possibility of skidding and to pay attention to safety.

Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1
(New Taipei City Government Fire Department photo)
landslide
landslides
torrential rains
National Freeway 1
National Freeway 3
Xizhi District
road closure

RELATED ARTICLES

Driver saves passengers from burning Taiwan bus
Driver saves passengers from burning Taiwan bus
2022/10/29 20:44
New landslides delay repair of typhoon-hit Taiwan highway
New landslides delay repair of typhoon-hit Taiwan highway
2022/10/29 20:10
Last of 300 people leave Taiwan resort 7 days after being trapped by typhoon
Last of 300 people leave Taiwan resort 7 days after being trapped by typhoon
2022/10/22 15:33
Eight road sections on two Taiwan highways impassable but repairs underway
Eight road sections on two Taiwan highways impassable but repairs underway
2022/10/19 16:07
300 tourists still trapped in north Taiwan mountain villa 4 days after typhoon
300 tourists still trapped in north Taiwan mountain villa 4 days after typhoon
2022/10/19 10:53