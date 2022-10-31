NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|203
|98
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|178
|192
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|159
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|163
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|132
|138
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|129
|157
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|172
|158
|Houston
|1
|5
|1
|.214
|116
|154
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|183
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|186
|164
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|163
|174
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|142
|172
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|200
|205
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|199
|200
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|146
|151
|Carolina
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|186
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|173
|144
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|155
|181
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|145
|173
|Detroit
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|173
|225
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|210
|199
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|118
|157
|Arizona
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|182
|210
___
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR
Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Miami 31, Detroit 27
Minnesota 34, Arizona 26
New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13
Tennessee 17, Houston 10
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14
Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Washington 17, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.