NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/31 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98
Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192
N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159
New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138
Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158
Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151
Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181
Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173
Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157
Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210

___

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday's Games

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR

Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT

Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Miami 31, Detroit 27

Minnesota 34, Arizona 26

New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17

New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0

Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17, Houston 10

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14

Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Washington 17, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.