CUHK’s Actuarial Science and Insurance Analytics master’s programme is accepting applications, with a new fellowship scheme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - After a successful inaugural year, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School's Master of Science in Actuarial Science and Insurance Analytics (MScASI) programme is once again accepting applications. Local students joining the class of 2023-2024 may apply for a new fellowship scheme that recognises academic and professional excellence with a grant of HK$120,000.



The MScASI programme, which commenced in 2022, is Hong Kong's only master's programme in actuarial science. It is designed to address the actuarial talent shortage in Hong Kong, mainland China and the region.



Through the one-year, full-time, pre-experience postgraduate programme, fresh graduates and junior professionals from finance, science or engineering backgrounds can acquire adaptable skills and knowledge for a gamut of actuarial or analytical roles. They will develop a solid foundation in insurance knowledge, actuarial science, mathematics and statistics, which will prepare them for careers in insurance companies, consulting and accounting firms, financial institutions, InsurTech startups, regulatory bodies and other settings.



Programme Director Prof. Andrew Ng said, "Actuaries are essentially financial architects with experience in insurance risk. The job is both a demanding and respected one, because an actuary needs to combine data analysis, mathematical modelling and business skills to solve a myriad of financial and social problems. With tremendous opportunities offered in this international financial centre, Hong Kong is an ideal place to start one's journey as an actuary."



MScASI follows the International Actuarial Association's Education Syllabus. Students will be primed to pursue globally recognised professional qualifications, including sitting for the associate-level exams of the Society of Actuaries (US) and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK).



Furthermore, students will derive regional insights into the thriving insurance markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, partake in international fellowships and acquire InsurTech skills.



CUHK has offered a BBA in Insurance, Financial and Actuarial Analysis (IFAA) since 2002. The IFAA has been designated by the Society of Actuaries as a Center of Actuarial Excellence since 2011. The MScASI is modelled after IFAA and has the same international recognition.



Besides the new fellowship scheme, top-performing students who are permanent Hong Kong residents may apply for a HK$20,000 grant from the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers Scholarship. Admission scholarships are also available.



Application is open until 31 March 2023. For details, please visit https://masters.bschool.cuhk.edu.hk/programmes/mscasi/



Hashtag: #CUHK

