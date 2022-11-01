12 Indonesian sailors missing after freighter sinks off Taiwan coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Panama-flagged freighter sank on Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) amid stormy seas caused by Tropical Storm Nalgau, and while five have been rescued 12 remain missing as nearby ships and the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) is conducting a search and rescue mission.

On Sunday morning (Oct. 30), a cement freighter identified as the Shin Shuen No.1 (鑫順1號) was buffeted by strong waves in the sea off the Port of Kaohsiung, causing three on board to sustain injuries, with one suffering head and calf injuries, one suffering a broken femur, and one suffering a facial injury, reported SET News. Two Black Hawk helicopters were dispatched by the National Airborne Service Corps and transported the three Indonesian crew members to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Maritime and Port Bureau (MPB) told CNA that at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, the Keelung Coastal Radio Station notified it that the Shin Shuen No.1 reported that, due to main engine failure, the 17 remaining Indonesian crew members on board had abandoned the ship and the vessel sank at 8:45 p.m. The ship suffered the engine failure 14 nautical miles off the coast of Changhua, reported BCC.

No fuel was believed to have leaked into the ocean as a result of the accident.

The MPB said the Keelung Coastal Radio Station assisted a nearby Evergreen Marine Corp freighter in rescuing five crew members. However, the whereabouts of the 12 other crew members remain unknown.



CGA personnel rescuing injured crew member on Sunday. (CGA image)

The bureau has set up an emergency response team to manage the search and rescue efforts. It has contacted the ship's owner and asked it to dispatch a tugboat to the scene to help the Evergreen vessel in finding the crew and has asked ships outside the port to be on the alert for survivors.

In addition, the CGA announced that the Chiayi-class patrol vessel the Hsinchu (CG5002) had arrived at the scene and the cutter the Taipei (CG116) departed from the Port of Taichung at 9 p.m. on Monday to join the search and rescue operation.

Due to the periphery of Tropical Storm Nalgae, there were powerful wind gusts and large waves on Monday.



CGA helicopter shines spotlight on ocean to search for missing crew members on Monday. (CNA image)