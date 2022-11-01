Taiwan tracks 3 Chinese naval vessels around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked three Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 31).

The MND did not track any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

In response to the PLA ships, Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the Chinese vessels.

Beijing sent 420 Chinese military aircraft and 103 naval ships around Taiwan in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”