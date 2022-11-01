Nash hopes Nets 'grow' after Irving's film controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving sharing the link to an antisemitic film on his social media platforms.

The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others.

During his pregame availability Monday, Nash said he has not been involved in the discussions between organizational decision makers and Irving regarding his handling of the situation and whether there was internal consideration to enact disciplinary action.

“We know there’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives,” Nash said. “And I think the organization is trying to take that stance or they may communicate through this, and try to all come out in a better position and with more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation.”

Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” Irving said. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Irving took down the tweet Sunday night.

