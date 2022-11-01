Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday.

It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings.

It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time in its last five games when striker Lucas Boyé missed an 87th-minute penalty kick.

Enes Unal scored a 54th-minute winner for Getafe, which moved to 14th place. It was winless in five straight matches and had drawn its last three.

The visitors played a man down from the 78th after defender Jordan Amavi was sent off with a second yellow card.

Leader Real Madrid was held at home by Girona on Sunday and was one point in front of second-placed Barcelona, which won at Valencia on Saturday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports