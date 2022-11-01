PNG nail quarterfinals spot after beating Wales 36-0

DONCASTER, England (AP) — Papua New Guinea completed the quarterfinal lineup at the Rugby League World Cup after putting away Wales 36-0 on Monday.

The Kumuls scored six tries and captain Rhyse Martin was faultless with the boot as they confirmed their place as Group D runners-up to Tonga. Wales' campaign ended without a win.

PNG served notice it will be no pushover against England next Saturday. Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam orchestrated proceedings in the teeming rain behind a merciless forward line. The sharp edge was provided by double try-scorer Jimmy Ngutlik out wide.

The quarterfinals feature Australia vs. Lebanon on Friday, then England-PNG and New Zealand-Fiji on Saturday, finishing with Tonga-Samoa on Sunday. It's the same last eight for a second straight World Cup.

PNG scored within eight minutes when hugely impressive halfback Kyle Laybutt smashed through a trio of red shirts to cross.

The near-total dominance of the Kumuls forwards was soon apparent. When second row Nixon Putt flopped over for the second try from point-blank range in the 12th, Wales was in damage limitation mode.

Ngutlik charged from inside his own half to go over for his side’s third and Dan Russell made it 24-0 on the halftime hooter.

Wales started the new half strong but Putt bulldozed through more defenders for his second try of the night, and the impressive Ngutlik latched onto an up-and-under to seal his own double.

