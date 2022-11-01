Lightnet Group Partners with Raffles Family Office to Expand Payment Ecosystem to Revo - Asia’s First Digital Asset-Based Multi-Family Office Platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - Singapore-based Lightnet Group ("Lightnet") announced today the completion of Raffles Family Office's ("Raffles FO") strategic investment. The funding will support Lightnet's ongoing operations and help enhance the development of Lightnet products and solutions.



As part of the transaction, Lightnet will secure a strategic stake in Raffles FO's digital asset wealth management platform, Revo. The partnership will provide valuable technical support and payment infrastructure to drive and deliver success for both parties, by enabling Lightnet to expand its payment ecosystem to cover institutional funds transfer, a major component of Raffles FO's service offering to support ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families in the region through Revo. The partnership reaffirms Lightnet's vision to revolutionise the payments and remittance space with next generation infrastructure and services across the entire spectrum, from the unbanked or underbanked, to wealthy individuals and family offices.



Raffles Family Office Group CEO Chi-man Kwan said:



"We are delighted to participate in the strategic investment in Lightnet which focuses on the next generation financial infrastructure. At Raffles Family Office, we are committed to driving the development of a wealth management platform built for the digital future and synergies with like-minded innovators in a collaborative ecosystem to enable and optimize digitalization in finance. We will continue to play our part in revolutionizing the world of finance, working together with partners to unlock the potential of blockchain technology."



Lightnet Co-Founder and Chairman, Chatchaval Jiaravanon, said:



This agreement will see more adoption of Lightnet's next generation financial infrastructure. This is key to expanding our payments and remittance services. We are very excited to be able to join forces with Raffles Family Office and hope this agreement will bring meaningful growth for our payments infrastructure and the asset-based platform. Lightnet's network will provide borderless and formless financial mobility infrastructure for Revo digital asset wealth management platform to move the fund anywhere in the world.



About Lightnet Group

Lightnet Group is a Singapore-headquartered fintech group with the mission of promoting financial mobility and inclusivity. Lightnet Group empowers unbanked populations and SME trade finance with an inclusive international remittance ecosystem. The Lightnet Group's international remittance ecosystem adopts, in parallel to existing and traditional documentation and process, the Velo Protocol as its blockchain transaction documentation protocol and positions itself as the premiere clearing and settlement network for the Asia Pacific region by connecting existing financial systems with its network of cash agents and wallets. Lightnet is backed by CP Group Family members as well as major investors in the region including UOB Venture Management, Hanwha Investments & Securities, 7Bank, Unipresident, Hashkey, and many others. To learn more, please visit https:// www.lightnet.io.



About Raffles Family Office

Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) is an award-winning multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth management services for ultra-high net worth individuals. With an integrated platform that combines independence with advisory expertise across a broad range of asset classes and an expansive global partnership network built for seamless collaboration with the world's leading financial institutions, the firm is uniquely placed to provide comprehensive, lasting and highly bespoke wealth growth and preservation solutions. Raffles FO is headquartered in Hong Kong and has branch offices in multiple Asian financial centres, including Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei. For additional information, visit https://www.rafflesgroup.co



About Revo Digital Family Office

Revo is Asia's first digital-assets-focused multi-family office and the platform of choice for ultra-high net worth individuals looking to join the most important investment revolution of our time. Purpose-built to perpetually evolve in line with the ongoing digitisation of assets and wealth management solutions, Revo's current offerings include digital asset and wallet aggregation, independent digital asset management, private wealth advice, and gatekeeper services that allow for succession planning with innovation in mind. Revo was co-founded by leading Asian multi-family office Raffles Family Office and internationally acclaimed digital asset technology firm Huobi Technology Holdings. For additional information, visit www.revogroup.co.

