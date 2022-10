WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results

Monday At Midland Community Tennis Center Midland Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Katherine Sebov (5), Canada, def. Sophie Chang (4), United States, 6-1, 7-6.

Kayla Day (1), United States, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (7), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Robin Montgomery (8), United States, def. Diana Shnaider (2), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Elvina Kalieva (3), United States, def. Jamie Loeb (6), United States, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ann Li, United States, def. Varvara Gracheva (6), Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Zhu Lin (3), China, def. Louisa Chirico, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai (1), China, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Hanna Chang and Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Emina Bektas and Ingrid Neel, United States, def. Gabriela Lee and Elena Teodora Cadar, Romania, 6-1, 6-1.