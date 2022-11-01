Volt Resources discusses joint development agreement with 24M Technologies

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - News Direct - 1 November - Volt Resources Ltd (ASX: VRC) managing director Trevor Matthews speaks with Andrew Scott from Proactive about two recent announcements - a joint development agreement with 24M Technologies and a graphite supply MoU. Matthews discusses test-work using graphite from its Ukraine operations. "We are looking forward to continuing our battery anode material qualification work with 24M and its licensees," says Matthews.





