NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|21
|6-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|New Jersey
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|31
|23
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|31
|31
|2-1-2
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|21
|3-1-1
|2-1-0
|1-0-1
|Carolina
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|26
|23
|1-1-0
|4-1-1
|2-1-0
|Florida
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|28
|3-0-1
|2-3-0
|2-1-1
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|22
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|25
|24
|3-1-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|33
|24
|4-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|26
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|27
|27
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|28
|1-1-0
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|32
|29
|3-0-0
|1-4-1
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|27
|30
|3-1-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|27
|4-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Columbus
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|26
|44
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|32
|17
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Edmonton
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|28
|3-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Dallas
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|21
|3-1-0
|2-2-1
|3-0-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|26
|25
|2-1-0
|3-2-1
|3-1-0
|Calgary
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|20
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|31
|31
|3-1-1
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|Seattle
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|33
|34
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|1-2-1
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|36
|41
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|1-1-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-1
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|31
|35
|1-3-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Nashville
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|29
|2-3-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|25
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|Vancouver
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|28
|35
|1-2-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|24
|34
|1-5-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|23
|35
|0-1-1
|2-4-0
|0-0-1
|Anaheim
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|20
|39
|2-1-0
|0-5-1
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3, OT
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.